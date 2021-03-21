Driedger, Panthers bounce back to beat Predators 2-0

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen, right, attempts a shot at Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, during the first period of an NH... Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen, right, attempts a shot at Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21) and right-wing Patric Hornqvist, right, battle for the puck with Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekh... Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21) and right-wing Patric Hornqvist, right, battle for the puck with Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair makes an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Satu... Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair makes an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, foreground, scores against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period of an N... Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, foreground, scores against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger stopped 21 shots, Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored, and the Florida Panthers dominated the Nashville Predators in a 2-0 victory Saturday.

Nashville's Juuse Saros stopped 47 of 48 shots, but the Predators couldn't solve Saros, making his first start since March 7.

Barkov backhanded in a rebound 9:15 into the second period for his 13th goal, and Duclair added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left. Nashville beat the Panthers 2-1 on Thursday, but Florida improved to 9-0-1 following a loss this season.

Duclair and MacKenzie Weegar assisted on Barkov's goal, and Weegar stretched his career-best points streak to seven games.

Florida stayed relentless in the offensive zone throughout for first 40 minutes, winning puck battles and keeping Nashville under continual pressure. The Panthers had a chance at the equalizer on Nick Cousins’ point-blank shot shortly after Barkov’s goal, but Driedger grabbed it out of mid air.

The Panthers dominated the first period with a 22-7 shot advantage. Six of those attempts came during a 4-minute roughing penalty to the Predators’ Mathieu Olivier.

Saros came up big time and again after holding Florida to one goal Thursday.

MILESTONE

Florida forward Patric Hornqvist played in his 800th NHL game, becoming the 32nd native of Sweden to reach that milestone.

Hornqvist has produced four points (2-2-4) over his past six outings. The 34-year-old veteran is tied for second on the Panthers in goals with 11 and has 24 points (11-13-24) over 29 games in his first season with Florida.

ATTENDANCE

The game was witnessed by 4,358 fans, just slightly under the 25% capacity at the BB&T Center.

UP NEXT

Florida visits Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Nashville visits Dallas on Sunday.

___

