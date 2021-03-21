Alexa
Giants reach deal with playmaker receiver Kenny Golladay

By TOM CANAVAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/21 04:42
The New York Giants have their playmaker receiver.

They reached an agreement with former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement with the free agent has not been announced. The team posted a message on its Twitter account saying there are several reports saying a deal has been reached.

Golladay played in only five games last season because of a hip injury. He visited with the Giants on Friday and stayed overnight while the talks continued into Saturday.

A third-round draft choice in 2017, Golladay played his first four seasons with the Lions. He appeared in 47 games with 39 starts. He caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns, including a league-high 11 scoring catches in 2019.

