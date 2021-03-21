Alexa
LeBron James leaves court with right ankle injury vs Hawks

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/21 04:35
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds his ankle after going down with an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the At...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James rolls off the court after going down with an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against th...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) tries to shake off an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sa...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks to the locker room after kicking a chair following an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) during the first half of an NBA basketb...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, top, passes over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward Tony Snell during the first half of an NB...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James left the court with visible frustration after injuring his right ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers' game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

James left early in the second quarter, and the team later announced he would not return.

The 17-time All-Star appeared to get hurt when he rolled his right ankle and then made awkward contact with defender Solomon Hill. He fell to the court and screamed, briefly rolling around in obvious pain.

But James got up shortly afterward and walked it off during a timeout. The 36-year-old superstar stayed in the game and even hit a corner 3-pointer on the Lakers' ensuing possession.

James then called another timeout moments later and took himself out of the game, smacking a chair in frustration as he walked off the court behind the Lakers' basket. He immediately went to the locker room accompanied by the Lakers' training staff and Anthony Davis, who hasn't played since Valentine's Day due to a right calf injury.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a spectacular 17th NBA season for the defending champion Lakers, who sit second in the overall NBA standings despite Davis' lengthy absence. James' inspired play is the biggest reason for Los Angeles' continued success, with his teammates and observers around the league touting him for his fifth NBA MVP award.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-21 05:58 GMT+08:00

