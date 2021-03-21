Republic of Congo candidate hospitalized with COVID-19

Supporters of President Denis Sassou N'Guesso cheer during the last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 19, 2021. A... Supporters of President Denis Sassou N'Guesso cheer during the last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 19, 2021. After 36 years in power, Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Zed Lebon)

An election poster featuring President Denis Sassou N'Guesso stands over a market in central Brazzaville, Congo, Sunday March 7, 2021. Elections on Su... An election poster featuring President Denis Sassou N'Guesso stands over a market in central Brazzaville, Congo, Sunday March 7, 2021. Elections on Sunday March 21 will see President Denis Sassou N'Guesso poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest serving leaders, 36 years, amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Lebon Chansard Ziavoula)

A man walks between election posters featuring opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, right, and President Denis Sassou N'Guesso... A man walks between election posters featuring opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, right, and President Denis Sassou N'Guesso, left, in central Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 12, 2021. Elections on Sunday March 21 will see President Denis Sassou N'Guesso poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest serving leaders, 36 years, amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns.(AP Photo/Lebon Chansard Ziavoula)

FILE - In this Friday March 19, 2021 file photo, supporters of opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas cheer during their party's ... FILE - In this Friday March 19, 2021 file photo, supporters of opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas cheer during their party's last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo. Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, the leading opposition presidential candidate in Republic of Congo, was receiving oxygen at a private hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a family member said. The announcement late Saturday March 20, 2021 comes on the eve of the presidential election. (AP Photo/Christ Kimvidi, File)

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — The leading opposition presidential candidate in Republic of Congo was receiving oxygen at a private hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a family member said, casting Sunday's election into doubt on the eve of the vote.

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61, had skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria. A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter said plans were under way for Kolelas to be evacuated abroad for further treatment.

A video circulating on social media dated Friday showed Kolelas wearing an oxygen mask and with a blood pressure cuff on his arm as he lay in a hospital bed.

“My dear compatriots, I am in trouble. I am fighting death,” the candidate says in a weak-sounding voice after removing his oxygen mask. “However, I ask you to stand up and vote for change. I would not have fought for nothing.”

A campaign spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the video and Kolelas' hospitalization. Two people at the hospital who had seen the Kolelas' test results confirmed to the AP late Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The impact of his illness on Sunday's election was not clear. An article of the Congolese Constitution provides for a postponement if a candidate dies or is unable to participate in the vote.

There was no immediate reaction to the developments from the government or longtime President Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

Kolelas placed second to Sassou N’Guesso in the country's 2016 presidential election with about 15% of the vote. The opposition figure has been particularly critical of the incumbent leader in recent days, declaring that Republic of Congo had become “a police state.”

Sassou N’Guesso is the third-longest serving president in Africa, ruling from 1979-1992 and then again since 1997 in this nation often overshadowed by its vast neighbor Congo.

Republic of Congo has had fewer than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 134 confirmed deaths.

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.