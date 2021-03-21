Fagnano accounts for 5 TDs, Maine beats Stony Brook 35-19

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Maine to a 35-19 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Fagnano was 18 of 28 for 244 yards passing and carried it 10 times for 24 yards. Andre Miller caught three touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 133 yards. It was the second straight week Fagnano, the Colonial Athletic Association co-player of the week, and Miller connected for three touchdowns.

Shawn Bowman added five receptions a touchdown for Maine (2-1, 2-1), which outscored Stony Brook 28-6 in the second half.

Ty Son Lawton had 134 yards rushing and Seba Nekhet added 97 yards on the ground to lead Stony Brook (0-3, 0-3). Tyquell Fields was 11-of-25 passing for 108 yards, including a touchdown pass to Delante Hellams Jr. Lawon and Fields each had a touchdown run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25