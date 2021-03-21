Lightning kills Salvador surfer training for tournament

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A surfer who had hopes of qualifying for the Olympics has been killed by lightning on a beach in El Salvador, national sporting officials said Saturday.

Katherine Díaz Hernández, 22, was practicing near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco when she was hit by lightning on Friday.

The president of the government's Salvadoran Sports Institute, Yamil Bukele, posted a message expressinhg condolences to her family.

She had been training a global tournament, set to be held in El Salvador, that serves as a qualifying even for this year's Summer Olympic Games.

Díaz also worked as a chef and had opened her own business in El Tunco.