Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lightning kills Salvador surfer training for tournament

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 03:25
Lightning kills Salvador surfer training for tournament

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A surfer who had hopes of qualifying for the Olympics has been killed by lightning on a beach in El Salvador, national sporting officials said Saturday.

Katherine Díaz Hernández, 22, was practicing near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco when she was hit by lightning on Friday.

The president of the government's Salvadoran Sports Institute, Yamil Bukele, posted a message expressinhg condolences to her family.

She had been training a global tournament, set to be held in El Salvador, that serves as a qualifying even for this year's Summer Olympic Games.

Díaz also worked as a chef and had opened her own business in El Tunco.

Updated : 2021-03-21 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine