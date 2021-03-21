Alexa
Pappas throws for 3 TDs, Morehead State grabs 3 INTs

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 03:53
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for three touchdowns, the Morehead State defense made three interceptions, and the Eagles scored 28 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Pappas was 25-of-33 passing for 186 yards with two scoring passes to BJ Byrd and another to Thomas Campbell-Clay. Byrd, who had 148 yards receiving last week, hauled in six passes for 48 yards, and Campbell-Clay also had six grabs for 96 yards.

Issiah Aguero carried it 20 times for 87 yards and a score for Morehead State (1-2), which had its first home game since November 23, 2019 — also against the Hatters.

Kameron Frye, Cameron Barrett and Brandon Barbee each made an interception.

Alex Piccirilli was 10-of-22 passing for 77 yards and carried it 20 times for 87 yards and two scores for Stetson (0-2). Jordan Younge-Humphrey added 98 yards on the ground.

Piccirilli's 11-yard scramble was the longest touchdown for either team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-21 05:57 GMT+08:00

