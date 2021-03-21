Alexa
6N: Aki red-carded for 2nd time in Ireland win over England

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 03:01
Ireland's Bundee Aki is tackled by England's Jonny May, left, and Owen Farrell, right, during the Six Nations rugby union international between Irelan...

DUBLIN (AP) — Center Bundee Aki was sent off for the second time in test rugby as Ireland beat England 32-18 in their Six Nations match on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

In Aki’s stand-up tackle, his shoulder made contact with the head of No. 8 Billy Vunipola and referee Mathieu Raynal decided there was no mitigating factors to reduce the sanction from a red card.

Aki shook his head as he walked off in the 64th minute with sympathy from teammates. Ireland was leading and dominating 26-6 at the time.

There have been only six red cards in Ireland’s history, and Aki has two of them after being sent off for a similar tackle against Samoa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He was also the second Irishman sent marching in this Six Nations after flanker Peter O’Mahony against Wales last month for a reckless charge into a ruck hit the head of prop Tomas Francis.

