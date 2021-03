DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten England 32-18 in Six Nations rugby at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland 32 (Keith Earls, Jack Conan tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, 6 penalties), England 18 (Ben Youngs, Jonny May tries; Elliot Daly conversion, Owen Farrell 2 penalties). HT: 20-6