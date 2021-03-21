Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 02:09
Margarita Gasparyan of Russia celebrates her victory in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament semi-final match against Vera Zvonarev...

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia celebrates her victory in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament semi-final match against Vera Zvonarev...

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.

Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (9).

It was the first all-Russian semifinals at a WTA tournament, and Kasatkina and Gasparyan will contest the 30th all-Russian final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kasatkina is chasing her fourth title. Gasparyan, 26, is going for her third.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-21 04:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine