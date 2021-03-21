6N: Scotland inflicts on winless Italy record 52-10 defeat

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland rebounded from tumbling out of the Six Nations title hunt by inflicting on Italy inevitable defeat by a record 52-10 in an empty Murrayfield on Saturday.
Italy scored the opening try against the team it looks forward to most playing in the tournament, and the game was an actual contest — until the 20th minute when Italy center Federico Mori was sin-binned for a late shoulder charge on opposite Sam Johnson.
While Mori was out for 10 minutes, Scotland poured in its third and bonus-point fourth tries to jump from 12-10 to 24-10 and the tension drained away.
A Scotland much changed from losing to Ireland last week finished with eight tries and some team records: Highest score in the Six Nations era, and biggest win over Italy.
This young Italy side completed a sixth consecutive tournament whitewash breaking its own records: Most points conceded in the Six Nations era, 239, the most since its debut in 2000, and 34 tries conceded. Also, Italy's tournament losing streak extended to a record 32 matches.
The Italians undermined their cause by three yellow cards -- they were briefly down to 13 in the second half -- born of frustration without the ball more than nastiness.
By halftime, Scotland’s 24-10 lead could still be overcome but Italy was being too passive. There was no pressure on the Scottish lineout -- where Ireland humiliated them last week -- and the inside backs, allowing the home side to move the ball wide and find space. Italy missed 27 tackles in the half, 49 by the end of the match — an amount another team might concede over the whole tournament.
After Italy captain Luca Bigi scored from a lineout drive in the sixth minute, Scotland replicated the same move for its own hooker, first-time starter David Cherry.
Duhan van der Merwe was next over after a 50-meter break up the middle by center Huw Jones, and Jones gave the last pass for wing Darcy Graham to score after breaks by Cherry from a lineout and Sean Maitland.
Graham had the wind knocked out of him by a great tackle by opposite Montanna Ioane but recovered to start a counterattack that finished with Jones streaking away to the posts.
Scotland secured the result five minutes after the break with Cherry’s second try from a drive off an uncontested lineout.
Italy then suffered yellow cards to flanker Sebastian Negri for knocking the ball out of Hamish Watson’s hands, and to Ioane for a tip tackle on Scotland captain and part-time flyhalf Stuart Hogg.
Scotland added tries to scrumhalf Scott Steele, Johnson, and Van der Merwe for his second. But no more when the teams returned to 15 on 15.
