EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has beaten Italy 52-10 in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield.

Scotland 52 (David Cherry 2, Duhan van der Merwe 2, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Scott Steele, Sam Johnson tries; Stuart Hogg 6 conversions), Italy 10 (Luca Bigi try; Paolo Garbisi conversion, penalty). HT: 24-10