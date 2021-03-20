Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Knoxville 25 16 8 1 0 33 75 52
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 23 6 13 4 0 16 50 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

