All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 30 20 6 4 44 105 89 N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71 Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99 N.Y. Rangers 29 12 13 4 28 86 78 New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86 Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69 Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83 Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75 Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102 Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101 Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98 Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71 Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 28 21 6 1 43 94 63 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65 Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69 St. Louis 30 15 10 5 35 91 97 Los Angeles 29 12 11 6 30 85 83 Arizona 30 12 13 5 29 72 91 San Jose 28 11 13 4 26 81 98 Anaheim 31 9 16 6 24 70 105

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 31 19 10 2 40 105 83 Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95 Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87 Montreal 30 13 8 9 35 95 83 Vancouver 34 16 16 2 34 95 106 Calgary 31 15 13 3 33 87 95 Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Washington 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Calgary 4, Toronto 3

Vancouver 3, Montreal 2, OT

St. Louis 2, San Jose 1, SO

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, ppd

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.