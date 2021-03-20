All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|30
|20
|6
|4
|44
|105
|89
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|19
|8
|4
|42
|90
|71
|Pittsburgh
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|96
|85
|Boston
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|77
|66
|Philadelphia
|28
|15
|10
|3
|33
|92
|99
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|12
|13
|4
|28
|86
|78
|New Jersey
|27
|10
|13
|4
|24
|68
|86
|Buffalo
|29
|6
|19
|4
|16
|61
|101
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|106
|69
|Florida
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|100
|83
|Carolina
|29
|20
|7
|2
|42
|99
|75
|Chicago
|31
|14
|12
|5
|33
|94
|102
|Columbus
|31
|12
|12
|7
|31
|83
|101
|Nashville
|30
|13
|16
|1
|27
|73
|98
|Dallas
|26
|9
|10
|7
|25
|74
|71
|Detroit
|31
|10
|17
|4
|24
|71
|101
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|28
|21
|6
|1
|43
|94
|63
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|38
|91
|65
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|87
|69
|St. Louis
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|91
|97
|Los Angeles
|29
|12
|11
|6
|30
|85
|83
|Arizona
|30
|12
|13
|5
|29
|72
|91
|San Jose
|28
|11
|13
|4
|26
|81
|98
|Anaheim
|31
|9
|16
|6
|24
|70
|105
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|31
|19
|10
|2
|40
|105
|83
|Edmonton
|33
|20
|13
|0
|40
|112
|95
|Winnipeg
|30
|18
|10
|2
|38
|98
|87
|Montreal
|30
|13
|8
|9
|35
|95
|83
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|16
|2
|34
|95
|106
|Calgary
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|87
|95
|Ottawa
|33
|10
|20
|3
|23
|87
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Washington 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Calgary 4, Toronto 3
Vancouver 3, Montreal 2, OT
St. Louis 2, San Jose 1, SO
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2
Boston at Buffalo, ppd
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.