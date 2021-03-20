Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 22:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 24 9 0 2 50 129 89
Indy 34 23 9 2 0 48 107 86
Greenville 35 16 10 7 2 41 103 107
Orlando 33 17 12 3 1 38 94 100
Jacksonville 31 14 13 1 3 32 77 86
South Carolina 33 13 12 6 2 34 88 105
Wheeling 33 8 20 5 0 21 87 118
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 15 10 2 2 1 23 51 32
Wichita 36 22 9 4 1 49 108 90
Allen 32 20 10 2 0 42 109 89
Utah 35 15 11 4 5 39 107 118
Tulsa 35 17 15 2 1 37 78 88
Kansas City 33 13 13 5 2 33 81 93
Rapid City 38 17 18 2 1 37 108 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 1

Greenville 5, Florida 3

South Carolina 2, Fort Wayne 1

Wichita 3, Wheeling 2

Allen 3, Tulsa 0

Indy 2, Kansas City 1

Utah 5, Rapid City 4

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-20 23:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's