England wins toss, elects to field in 5th T20 against India

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the series-deciding fifth and final Twenty20 international against India on Saturday.

India has twice come from behind to level the series 2-2 as the teams have struggled to defend totals with a wet ball because of dew at the Nardendra Modi Stadium.

India made one change from the team that evened the series by recording a narrow eight-run win in the fourth game.

Out-of-form opening batsman Lokesh Rahul was finally left out after poor scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14 in the series.

Captain Virat Kohli said at the toss that he will open the innings in place of Rahul, and the home team strengthened its bowling by bringing in fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan for the first time in the series.

England kept faith in the same playing XI for the third successive game which meant world top-ranked Twenty20 batsman Dawid Malan, who is yet to score big, gets another chance.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahal, Thangarasu Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jodran, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

