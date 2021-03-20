Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart

Teenage mother lost husband and one son in first accident, sister and other son in Saturday's crash

  240
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/20 20:56
A teenager and a young boy lost their lives in a crash on the West Coast Expressway Saturday 

A teenager and a young boy lost their lives in a crash on the West Coast Expressway Saturday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two people who died in a burning car on the coastal highway Saturday (March 20) were relatives of a family involved in another fatal crash last month, according to media reports.

On Saturday afternoon, a cement truck hit a Honda Civic on the West Coast Expressway in Qingshui, Taichung City, CNA reported. The car burst into flames, leading to the death of a 17-year-old woman surnamed Ken (根) and of her nephew, while the driver, a male relative, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

A local politician later confirmed that the three had been on their way back from visiting the woman’s sister, who had been the victim of another serious traffic accident last month.

On Feb. 24, a 27-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許), driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Mercedes S-class while overtaking another vehicle in Sanwan, Miaoli County. Hsu and his four-month-old boy died in the crash, while his 19-year-old wife, Ken, survived the accident, but was transferred to a hospital in Taichung due to the severity of her injuries.

The two victims who died in Saturday’s accident were Ken’s other son, aged more than one, and her younger sister, according to the CNA report.
traffic accident
crash
Miaoli County
Taichung
West Coast Expressway

RELATED ARTICLES

Passenger says Taiwan tour bus driver was speeding to catch up with convoy
Passenger says Taiwan tour bus driver was speeding to catch up with convoy
2021/03/17 18:29
Tour bus driver claims brakes gave out before northeast Taiwan crash
Tour bus driver claims brakes gave out before northeast Taiwan crash
2021/03/17 11:28
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
2021/03/16 17:50
Taiwan judo athlete facing charges for DUI crash that killed one
Taiwan judo athlete facing charges for DUI crash that killed one
2021/03/16 12:23
Man arrested for murder threats at Taipei MRT station
Man arrested for murder threats at Taipei MRT station
2021/03/13 15:17

Updated : 2021-03-20 22:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's