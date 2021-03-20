Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart

A teenager and a young boy lost their lives in a crash on the West Coast Expressway Saturday A teenager and a young boy lost their lives in a crash on the West Coast Expressway Saturday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two people who died in a burning car on the coastal highway Saturday (March 20) were relatives of a family involved in another fatal crash last month, according to media reports.

On Saturday afternoon, a cement truck hit a Honda Civic on the West Coast Expressway in Qingshui, Taichung City, CNA reported. The car burst into flames, leading to the death of a 17-year-old woman surnamed Ken (根) and of her nephew, while the driver, a male relative, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

A local politician later confirmed that the three had been on their way back from visiting the woman’s sister, who had been the victim of another serious traffic accident last month.

On Feb. 24, a 27-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許), driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Mercedes S-class while overtaking another vehicle in Sanwan, Miaoli County. Hsu and his four-month-old boy died in the crash, while his 19-year-old wife, Ken, survived the accident, but was transferred to a hospital in Taichung due to the severity of her injuries.

The two victims who died in Saturday’s accident were Ken’s other son, aged more than one, and her younger sister, according to the CNA report.

