Strong earthquake shakes Japan; USGS says 7.2

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 17:35
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and triggered a tsunami warning for the country’s northeast coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.2. USGS said the quake was centered 34 kilometers (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The Kyodo news agency said its epicenter was off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The tsunami warning was issued for Miyagi prefecture.

The shaking in started just before 6:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-20 19:16 GMT+08:00

