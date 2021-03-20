London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese

China's next embassy in London, the Royal Mint Court building in Tower Hamlets (Wikicommons, Julie Cookson photo) China's next embassy in London, the Royal Mint Court building in Tower Hamlets (Wikicommons, Julie Cookson photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tiananmen Square, Uighur Court and Hong Kong Road are some of the road names soon to emerge around the new Chinese embassy in the London neighborhood of Tower Hamlets following a decision by the local authorities, The Guardian reported Friday (March 19).

China has bought the Royal Mint Court building in the East End to house its new embassy. But the local council approved proposals for name changes in support of groups oppressed by the communist regime.

Other names under consideration were Tibet Hill and Xiaobo Road, after the Nobel laureate and writer Liu Xiaobo, who died in prison in 2017.

Tower Hamlets has officially offered a welcome to Hong Kong residents wanting to move to the United Kingdom under a new passport program to flee Chinese repression. In addition, the London borough counts a record Muslim population level of 38 percent, a sensitive element considering China’s crackdown on its Uighur population, The Guardian pointed out.

The Liberal Democrat councilor who launched the motion for the new street names, Rabina Khan, said that while the area welcomed the Chinese embassy, residents would stand up against the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights violations.