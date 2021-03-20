Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese

Tiananmen Square, Tibet Hill and Uighur Court could soon appear near new Chinese mission

  276
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/20 17:55
China's next embassy in London, the Royal Mint Court building in Tower Hamlets (Wikicommons, Julie Cookson photo)

China's next embassy in London, the Royal Mint Court building in Tower Hamlets (Wikicommons, Julie Cookson photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tiananmen Square, Uighur Court and Hong Kong Road are some of the road names soon to emerge around the new Chinese embassy in the London neighborhood of Tower Hamlets following a decision by the local authorities, The Guardian reported Friday (March 19).

China has bought the Royal Mint Court building in the East End to house its new embassy. But the local council approved proposals for name changes in support of groups oppressed by the communist regime.

Other names under consideration were Tibet Hill and Xiaobo Road, after the Nobel laureate and writer Liu Xiaobo, who died in prison in 2017.

Tower Hamlets has officially offered a welcome to Hong Kong residents wanting to move to the United Kingdom under a new passport program to flee Chinese repression. In addition, the London borough counts a record Muslim population level of 38 percent, a sensitive element considering China’s crackdown on its Uighur population, The Guardian pointed out.

The Liberal Democrat councilor who launched the motion for the new street names, Rabina Khan, said that while the area welcomed the Chinese embassy, residents would stand up against the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights violations.
Chinese embassy
Tower Hamlets
Tiananmen Square
Uyghurs
Tibet
human rights
Liu Xiaobo

RELATED ARTICLES

Activists demand China allow jailed Taiwan human rights worker family visits
Activists demand China allow jailed Taiwan human rights worker family visits
2021/03/17 14:10
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
2021/02/18 11:26
'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
2021/02/11 10:00
Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
2021/02/08 12:30
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
2021/02/05 20:18

Updated : 2021-03-20 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's