Taiwan's Cloud Gate ropes in circus for weekend party

The famed dance troupe will host a two-day event with performances from Formosa Circus Art

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/20 17:24
Taiwan dance troupe Cloud Gate is hosting a weekend party. (Cloud Gate photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan dance troupe Cloud Gate launched a party featuring circus performances and dancing classes over the weekend (March 20-21).

Inside the 1.5 hectare Cloud Gate Theater, in Tamsui, the dance group is hosting a two-day event with performances from Formosa Circus Art, food stands, and workshops, along with dance classes for adults and kids, according to the press release. Additionally, two more parties are being inked in for September and November.

With the theme of "animals and family," the concert titled "The Animal Doctor's Problem," by Trio Zilia, presents, "The Carnival of the Animals," composed by French romantic composer Camille Saint-Saëns, at 3 p.m., during the weekend.

Cloud Gate Theater (Cloud Gate photo)

Comprising three elegant and talented mothers, the Trio Zilia musicians are Li I-ching (李宜錦), former concertmaster of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO); Lien Yi-shien (連亦先), principal cello of the NSO; and Wang Pei-yao (王佩瑤), vocal coach for the Metropolitan Opera House.

The concert is suitable for kids over three years old and they are encouraged to dress up as small animals, the organizer suggested. In the plaza, Formosa Circus Art (FOCA) will showcase a production called "Puzzle," which projects the idea that life is a puzzle. The artists will perform handstands and create a human pyramid to solve the puzzle of life, in an interesting way, at 4:30 p.m., for free.

The workshop hosted by Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷), deputy leader of FOCA, will teach basic juggling stunts. The events were already fully booked on Friday, but an on-site waiting list is available.

"13 Tongues" performed by Cloud Gate. (Liu Cheng-hsiang photo)

Meanwhile, under the lead of Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍), Cloud Gate's Taiwan tour artistic director and a choreographer, the show "13 Tongues" will open in April in Taipei, followed by Tainan, Hualien, and four other cities.

"13 Tongues" centers on Cheng's childhood memories in Wanhua and describes a man who can perform all the sounds and voices when telling a vivid story. In collaboration with music producer, Lin Qiang (林強), the theatrical performance presents the best of Taiwan culture.

Tickets for the Taipei sessions sold out after being released on March 10, but the group decided to add one more show at 7:30 p.m., on April 17. Tickets can be purchased online from Saturday (March 20).

For more party information, please click here or go to the official website.
