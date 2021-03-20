Taiwan government denies AstraZeneca vaccines too close to expiration date

AstraZeneca vaccines will be used up by expiration date, says the CECC (CNA, FDA photo) AstraZeneca vaccines will be used up by expiration date, says the CECC (CNA, FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — AstraZeneca vaccine doses to be used in an anti-coronavirus inoculation campaign after the weekend are still far away from their expiration date, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (March 20), refuting rumors in the local media.

The 44,500 doses distributed to 57 hospitals for use from Monday (March 22) are still good for three months. This is more than for the vaccines supplied to Canada and the Philippines, CNA reported.

CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) assured the public the vaccines would be completely used before the expiration date as the vaccination process would be closely monitored. He also denied media reports that the vaccines Taiwan received had been rejected by other countries.

On March 3, Canada accepted 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, good for one month. One day later, the Philippines took 525,000 doses, expiring after more than two months, Lo said.

Taiwan’s first COVID-19 inoculation campaign will officially start on March 22, with both Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) agreeing to lead by example and go first.

A committee of experts gave a green light to go ahead with the campaign despite decisions by several European countries to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca jabs over fears of blood clots as a side effect. The specialists concluded there was no evidence of such a link.