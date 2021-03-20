Taiwan confirms 1 new COVID case imported from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian man in his 20s traveling to Taiwan for work in the fishing sector was confirmed as the island nation's only new coronavirus (COVID-19) case Saturday (March 20), bringing the total number of cases in Taiwan to 1,005, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The man arrived in Taiwan on March 5 and at first showed no symptoms of an infection. He entered a quarantine center but tested positive in a March 18 test just before the end of his mandatory isolation period.

Of the 11 contacts who entered Taiwan with him, one had already been confirmed as coronavirus case No. 1,005 on Friday (March 19), while the 10 others all tested negative, the CECC said. As they had taken necessary preventive measures, they only needed to monitor their own health.

Of Taiwan’s total tally of 1,005 coronavirus cases, 889 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another, case No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why Saturday’s new case was labeled as case No. 1,006.

As of Saturday, a total of 34 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 961 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.