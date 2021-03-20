Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 13:39
An Orthodox Christian Tigrayan refugee who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region reads prayers with his son in front of a church at the Ha...
Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop the Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
President Joe Biden holds onto the hand rail as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 19, 2021. Biden...
A man receives a shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at an UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The Palestinian Au...
A resident holds his nose and portable radio as he tries to avoid disinfectants sprayed in the neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of COVI...
Municipal workers remove a statue created by an unidentified artist depicting a naked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Habima Square in Tel Aviv,...
A migrant boy, center, launches a paper airplane while playing with other migrant children at a plaza near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge po...
People adjust a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin attached to a balloon during an anniversary celebration of the 2014 Crimean annexation, i...
Dr. Leonardo Acosta, right, listens to the lungs of Carmen Lares who suffers from COVID-19, along with her husband, Oscar Lares, left, who is connecte...
Gina Loukas, left, gives a haircut to a customer with a lone pedestrian reflected in the barbershop window Monday, March 15, 2021, as fresh snow falls...
Health workers shield themselves with an umbrella as they arrive to administer Sinovac vaccines at a home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rur...
A homeless person sits inside an abandoned building in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 18, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dolores ...
The mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, an 18-year old medical student, wa...
A police officer watches as a body is taken from the Gold Spa massage business after a shooting, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings a...
People lower the remains of Elfego Miranda Diaz into a grave, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at...
Police officers who fled Myanmar following a military coup rest at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizo...
Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as the head priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal sh...

MARCH 13 - 19, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

