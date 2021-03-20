AP Week in Pictures: Global

Police officers who fled Myanmar following a military coup rest at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizo... Police officers who fled Myanmar following a military coup rest at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Villagers in Mizoram have given shelter to 34 Myanmar police personnel and a firefighter, who crossed over to the state over the last two weeks. After the army coup, the police were ordered to “shoot people and not just the people, we were told to shoot our own family if they are not on the side of the army,” one of the officers said. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)