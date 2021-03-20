Suns bounce back from loss, beat Timberwolves 113-101

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, center, and forward Jae Crowder, right, during the f... Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, center, and forward Jae Crowder, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, front center, drives between Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25), forward Dario Saric (20), and gu... Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, front center, drives between Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25), forward Dario Saric (20), and guard Devin Booker, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Marc... Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, M... Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 113-101. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an N... Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 113-101. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 20 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns bounced back from a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before by beating them 113-101 on Friday.

Mikal Bridges scored 17 points and Langston Galloway added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who improved to 27-13 and have won 16 of their last 20 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Ricky Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists for Minnesota, which fell to 10-32.

Minnesota stunned Phoenix on Thursday night with a 123-119 comeback win. Towns and rookie Anthony Edwards combined to score 83 points.

The Timberwolves looked as though they might pull off another upset for a while on Friday. In the midst of a 10-0 Minnesota run during the second quarter that gave the Timberwolves a 45-43 lead, Suns coach Monty Williams was ejected after receiving two quick technicals for arguing with the officials.

That seemed to ignite the Suns, who went on a 17-2 spurt that gave Phoenix a 60-47 advantage late in the first half. The Suns led 64-54 at the break.

The Timberwolves rallied in the second half, scoring the first 15 points to push ahead 69-64 with 7:39 left in the third quarter. The Suns regained their composure and took an 83-78 lead into the fourth.

Minnesota didn't get any closer after the Suns opened the fourth period with an 11-3 surge to put the game away. Bridges had five points in that spurt.

Edwards finished with 11 points one night after scoring a career-high 42. The No. 1 overall draft pick finished 4 of 18 from the field and had seven turnovers.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley (NBA suspension), Jordan McLaughlin (health and safety protocols) and D’Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) did not play. ... Minnesota fell to 44-73 against the Suns.

Suns: Williams was ejected for the first time in two seasons with the Suns. In fact, he was whistled for his first two technical fouls over the same span. ... F Cam Johnson missed his sixth straight game because of the league’s health and safety protocol.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Return home to face Oklahoma City on Monday.

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

