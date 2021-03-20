Alexa
Depleted Villanova recovers form, beats Winthrop in NCAAs

By GARY B. GRAVES , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/20 12:48
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova found a way to advance in the NCAA Tournament without Collin Gillespie.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the fifth-seeded Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 73-63 victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop in the South Region on Friday night.

Villanova (17-6) had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats' victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3. That made Winthrop, which came in with just one loss this season, a popular upset pick.

But Robinson-Earl delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday.

D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop (23-2) with 12 points.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket/

Updated : 2021-03-20 14:42 GMT+08:00

