Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Oscar winner Ang Lee throws out first pitch at Taiwan baseball game

Acclaimed Taiwan director credits first meeting with wife to love of baseball

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/20 12:04
Taiwanese director Ang Lee throws out ceremonial first pitch at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium March 19. 

Taiwanese director Ang Lee throws out ceremonial first pitch at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium March 19.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academy-award winning Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) on Friday (March 19) threw out the first pitch at the Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, as the Fubon Guardians took on the Rakuten Monkeys for its first home game.

Taking the field in a No. 23 Fubon Guardians jersey, the Pingtung County native cautiously prepared the mound before throwing out his first pitch. While his throwing action closely resembled that of a professional, the pitch fell well short of home plate.

Speaking to reporters, Lee said this was the first time he had thrown a ceremonial first pitch at a Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) game. Compared to his experience opening a game for MLB's New York Mets, he said the Taiwan version was more nerve-wracking since he was given more media attention.

Meanwhile, Lee joked he deliberately prepared the mound so that the camera crew could capture good-looking photos of him. He also explained that his plan to throw the ball harder had resulted in the unexpectedly wild pitch.

Although he does not root for a particular CPBL team, Lee said he has been a huge fan of Taiwan baseball since elementary school, when he was living in Tainan at the time. He said he grew up watching baseball and met his wife through the sport.

When he first moved to the U.S., he went to support Taiwan's youth baseball team in Gary, Indiana. It was at the local baseball stadium where he met his wife of almost 40 years.

Although baseball has played an important role in his life, Lee said he has not considered making a film about the sport. However, he recommended the public to watch one of his favorite baseball films, "Bull Durham" (1988).

Lee said he has been able to meet with many old school friends during his time in Taiwan. He is expected to leave for the U.S. this weekend and return at the end of the year for the Golden Horse Awards.



Oscar winner Ang Lee throws out first pitch at Taiwan baseball game
(CNA photo)

Oscar winner Ang Lee throws out first pitch at Taiwan baseball game
(CNA photo)
Ang Lee
Taiwanese director
Oscars
baseball
CPBL
Taiwan baseball
movie director
Taiwanese filmmakers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan hospital staff to throw first pitch at baseball opener
Taiwan hospital staff to throw first pitch at baseball opener
2021/03/19 16:50
Taiwanese pitcher in international spotlight for impressive debut
Taiwanese pitcher in international spotlight for impressive debut
2021/03/18 12:43
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
2021/03/17 16:57
Oscar nominations announced
Oscar nominations announced
2021/03/16 20:34
Tainan stadium packed with fans in pro baseball's season opener
Tainan stadium packed with fans in pro baseball's season opener
2021/03/14 08:45

Updated : 2021-03-20 13:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's