Alexa
  1. Home

Rains unearth ancient bull figurine in Greece

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/20 00:07
The bull is one of four principal symbols associated with Zeus, along with a thunderbolt, and eagle and an oak tree

The bull is one of four principal symbols associated with Zeus, along with a thunderbolt, and eagle and an oak tree

A 3,000-year-old bronze bull idol was uncovered in Olympia, Greece, due to heavy rainfall. The Greek culture ministry said it was a "chance discovery."

The small bronze idol was found in a sacred enclosure near the temple of Zeus and Atli, as "one of its horns was poking out of the ground following recent heavy rainfall," the ministry said.

After rains had swept away parts of the ground in a sprawling ancient site that inspired the modern Olympic games, an archaeologist saw the figure sticking out of the mud.

The little idol was cleaned and stored after its discovery, the culture ministry said.

The bull has been dated to the geometric era between 1050-700 BCE, according to preliminary evaluation.

It was likely part of thousands of votive offerings to the leading ancient Greek deity, Zeus, burn marks on the statuette suggest. People in ancient Greece often brought small statues to the temple as offerings.

The bull was one of the principle symbols associated with the king on the Mount Olympus, along with a thunderbolt, an eagle, and an oak tree.

jm/msh (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-03-20 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's