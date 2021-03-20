Alexa
J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 10:13
MONTREAL (AP) — J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight victory, 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt.

Nick Suzuki forced overtime with a power-play goal with 57 seconds left in overtime with Montreal on a two-man advantage with goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker.

Adam Gaudette and Nils Hoglander scored in regulation for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for his eighth victory in nine starts. The Canucks are 16-16-2.

Corey Perry also scored for Montreal, and Allen made 25 saves in his 300th NHL game. The Canadiens are 0-6 in overtime this season.

The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-03-20 11:37 GMT+08:00

