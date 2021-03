Friday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,053,910 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Semifinals

Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, 6-3, 7-6 (6).