Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia

World Happiness Report ranks Taiwan as 24th happiest country and second happiest in Asia

  224
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/20 10:34
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the happiest country in East Asia and the 24th happiest in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2021.

The report, released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations, places Finland in the top spot for the fourth year in a row, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, sitting at the bottom of the list are Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan.

Regionally, Taiwan ranked as the happiest country in East Asia and the second happiest in all of Asia, behind only Israel (12). It bested its East Asian neighbors Singapore (32), Japan (56), South Korea (62), Hong Kong (77), and China (84) to maintain its top spot since 2015.

As for other countries in Asia, Thailand and the Philippines each finished 54th and 61st, respectively. Behind them were Vietnam (79), Malaysia (81), Indonesia (82), Cambodia (114), and India (139).

The rankings include a total of 149 countries and are based on GDP per capita and healthy life expectancy, plus four factors from global surveys including social support, social freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

In the surveys, people were asked to give scores for how much social support they feel they have if something goes wrong, freedom to make their own life choices, their sense of how corrupt their society is, and how generous they are.
happiest country
World Happiness Report
happiness
ranking
happiest countries

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus
Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus
2021/02/26 16:02
Taiwan among countries with highest digital intelligence: MasterCard
Taiwan among countries with highest digital intelligence: MasterCard
2020/12/15 14:50
National Taiwan University ranked 40 for global reputation
National Taiwan University ranked 40 for global reputation
2020/11/04 17:12
Taiwan's economy ranks 5th in innovation potential
Taiwan's economy ranks 5th in innovation potential
2020/10/16 11:26
Deep Knowledge posts red rectangle for Taiwan's flag in coronavirus rankings
Deep Knowledge posts red rectangle for Taiwan's flag in coronavirus rankings
2020/06/08 18:38

Updated : 2021-03-20 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'