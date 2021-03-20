Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 08:57
Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A FOX 11 reporter and photographer were among five people seriously injured Friday when an allegedly drunk driver crashed his SUV into a building in Hollywood, officials said.

The male driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He told police he fell asleep at the wheel but failed field sobriety tests.

Authorities believe he was driving drunk when he drove the SUV the wrong way and ran off the road along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The TV station's crew members, reporter Hal Eisner and photojournalist Joab Perez, were working on a story about the famous El Capitan Theatre and Los Angeles County's partial reopening this week, which allows for movie theaters to open at limited capacity, according to FOX 11.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront on West Hollywood Boulevard around 3 p.m., striking several pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The reporter and photographer were among the five people taken to the hospital, the station said. At least four of them were considered to be in serious to critical condition, the LAFD said.

All were expected to survive their injuries, Wendling said.

Another pedestrian declined to be taken to the hospital, the LAFD said.

Updated : 2021-03-20 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'