Bears agree to 1-year contract with long snapper Scales

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 09:18
Bears agree to 1-year contract with long snapper Scales

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with long snapper Patrick Scales.

Scales has played in 69 games since joining the Bears in 2015. He took over as their long snapper for the final five games that season and appeared in every game the following year before missing the 2017 season with a torn ACL. He has not missed a game the past three years.

Scales also appeared in two games with Baltimore in 2014.

Updated : 2021-03-20 11:35 GMT+08:00

