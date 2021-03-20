Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Air Force target drone washes up on Florida beach

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 08:26
Air Force target drone washes up on Florida beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 20-foot-long (6-meter-long) U.S. Air Force drone that had been shot down in target practice was found washed ashore Friday on a Florida beach, authorities said.

Beachgoers at Ocean Hammock Park near Boynton Beach found the unmanned orange target-practice aircraft, the Palm Beach Post reported. Police removed the drone from the beach Friday afternoon and returned it to the Air Force, Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal C. Hutchins said.

The BQM-167A drone was remotely launched from Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City and used as an aerial target for fighter pilots, U.S. Air Force Lt. Savannah Bray said. The $570,000 piece of military equipment was not dangerous to handle, Bray added.

“This is not the first time this has happened,” Bray said. “We are able to retrieve the vast majority of them, but every so often weather or winds pick up, and we are unable to recover it, and they later wash up on shore.”

The 690-pound (312-kilogram) drone, which can travel at speeds up to nearly 700 mph (1,125 kph), was shot down in the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base, Bray said. Bray added that the downed drone eventually made its way to the Atlantic Coast.

Officials didn’t immediately know when the drone had been launched.

Updated : 2021-03-20 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'