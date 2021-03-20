Alexa
49ers sign free agent WR Trent Sherfield

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 08:34
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.

The team announced the deal on Friday to add the special teams standout who spent the past three seasons in Arizona. The Niners also re-signed cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Sherfield entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played 44 games in three seasons with the Cardinals. He caught 28 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown. He has also registered 19 tackles on special teams.

Johnson is staying on with the 49ers as depth in the secondary. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round in 2014 and played four seasons for San Francisco. He left in 2018, but returned partway through the 2019 season.

He has two interceptions and 24 passes defensed in 87 career games.

