Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wizards' Davis Bertans expected out 2 weeks with hurt calf

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 07:39
Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) passes against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball g...

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) passes against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball g...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is expected to miss about two weeks because of a strained right calf.

The team said Friday that Bertans had an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury.

He was hurt during Washington's 131-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, appearing for just four minutes.

Bertans is averaging 10.8 points and is shooting 38.2% on 3-point attempts this season.

The Wizards are 15-25 and tied for 12th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Their next game is at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-20 08:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'