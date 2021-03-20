Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vikings lose 7th-rounder, execs fined, for '19 cap violation

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 07:15
Vikings lose 7th-rounder, execs fined, for '19 cap violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will forfeit their seventh-round selection in the draft this year for a collective bargaining agreement salary cap violation, the NFL confirmed on Friday.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the infraction was related to a practice squad player's contract in 2019. In addition, he said, three unspecified Vikings executives were fined $10,000 each.

The pick the Vikings lost was the 242nd overall selection. They have 11 picks left in the seven-round draft, with one in the first round (14th overall), two in the third round, four in the fourth round, two in the fifth round and two in the sixth round. The draft takes place from April 29 to May 1.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-20 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'