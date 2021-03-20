LB Brennan Scarlett agrees to 1-year deal with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Brennan Scarlett agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Scarlett will switch teams after playing his first five seasons for the Houston Texans, where he started 22 games, including four in 2020, when he missed five games with a broken forearm.

Scarlett has 5 1/2 career sacks and has played a significant role on special teams.

The Dolphins acquired another Houston defensive player in a trade last week, obtaining Benardrick McKinney for Shaq Lawson in a swap of linebackers.

