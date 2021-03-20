English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 0, Chelsea 0
Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0
Everton 1, Burnley 2
Fulham 0, Man City 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 2
Leicester 5, Sheffield United 0
Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1
Fulham 1, Leeds 2
Tottenham vs. Southampton
Brighton vs. Newcastle
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
Blackburn 0, Brentford 1
Luton Town 0, Swansea 1
Birmingham 0, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 2, Barnsley 3
Cardiff 1, Watford 2
Derby 0, Millwall 1
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1
QPR 0, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham vs. Coventry
Wycombe 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich 2
Cardiff 0, Stoke 0
Derby 2, Brentford 2
Luton Town 2, Coventry 0
Middlesbrough 2, Preston 0
Rotherham 1, Watford 4
Bournemouth 3, Swansea 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Norwich 2
QPR 3, Millwall 2
Wycombe 1, Barnsley 3
Birmingham 2, Reading 1
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Huddersfield 1
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City vs. Rotherham
Coventry vs. Wycombe
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough
Norwich vs. Blackburn
Preston vs. Luton Town
Reading vs. QPR
Stoke vs. Derby
Watford vs. Birmingham
Swansea vs. Cardiff
Swindon 1, Gillingham 3
Blackpool 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bristol Rovers 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 0, Burton Albion 3
Doncaster 0, Northampton 0
Hull 2, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Lincoln 1, Rochdale 2
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Accrington Stanley 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wigan 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Plymouth 1
Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 0
Oxford United 3, Doncaster 0
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 3
Charlton 3, Bristol Rovers 2
Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 0
Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Fleetwood Town vs. Swindon
Gillingham vs. Doncaster
Northampton vs. Crewe
Oxford United vs. Blackpool
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich
Rochdale vs. Peterborough
Shrewsbury vs. Hull
Sunderland vs. Lincoln
Peterborough vs. Doncaster
Northampton vs. Oxford United
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale
Blackpool vs. Peterborough
Oxford United vs. Lincoln
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton
Blackpool vs. Plymouth
Bristol Rovers vs. Sunderland
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town
Charlton vs. Crewe
Hull vs. Gillingham
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley
Rochdale vs. Swindon
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth
Wigan vs. Ipswich
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Leyton Orient 1, Scunthorpe 1
Carlisle 3, Bradford 1
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 0
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 2, Harrogate Town 1
Morecambe 1, Newport County 3
Oldham 2, Cambridge United 4
Port Vale 0, Bolton 1
Southend 0, Stevenage 0
Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 1
Cheltenham 0, Barrow 2
Port Vale 2, Newport County 1
Salford 0, Colchester 0
Scunthorpe 1, Oldham 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 0, Tranmere 0
Newport County vs. Leyton Orient
Stevenage vs. Carlisle
Barrow vs. Crawley Town
Bolton vs. Walsall
Bradford vs. Oldham
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green
Cheltenham vs. Salford
Colchester vs. Port Vale
Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town
Scunthorpe vs. Southend
Tranmere vs. Exeter
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient
Oldham vs. Exeter
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town
Colchester vs. Tranmere
Southend vs. Walsall
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford
Forest Green vs. Bolton
Exeter vs. Salford
Carlisle vs. Cambridge United
Colchester vs. Bradford
Crawley Town vs. Port Vale
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall
Harrogate Town vs. Southend
Leyton Orient vs. Oldham
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham
Newport County vs. Scunthorpe
Stevenage vs. Barrow
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town
Aldershot 2, Altrincham 1
Bromley 2, Barnet 2
Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone
Halifax Town 1, Solihull Moors 0
Hartlepool 0, Eastleigh 0
Kings Lynn 0, Sutton United 1
Maidenhead United 2, Chesterfield 0
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Wrexham 2, Weymouth 0
Yeovil 2, Woking 1
Wealdstone 0, Notts County 1
Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 0
Chesterfield 0, Sutton United 1
Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 0
Kings Lynn 2, Hartlepool 2
Stockport County 2, Barnet 1
Wrexham 2, Eastleigh 2
Boreham Wood 2, Notts County 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Weymouth 1
Maidenhead United 4, Torquay United 1
Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic
Woking 1, Altrincham 1
Yeovil 1, Bromley 2
Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Barnet vs. Chesterfield
Bromley vs. Solihull Moors
Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town
Hartlepool vs. Woking
Notts County vs. Yeovil
Sutton United vs. Stockport County
Torquay United vs. Kings Lynn
Weymouth vs. Wealdstone
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh
Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn
Bromley vs. Sutton United
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield
Dover Athletic vs. Chesterfield
Wealdstone vs. Woking
Yeovil vs. Notts County
Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic
Chesterfield vs. Weymouth
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United
Halifax Town vs. Sutton United
Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh
Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot
Stockport County vs. Hartlepool
Wealdstone vs. Notts County
Wrexham vs. Bromley
Yeovil vs. Barnet
Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic
Notts County vs. Aldershot
Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone