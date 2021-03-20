Scamacca scores 2 as Genoa comes back to beat Parma 2-1

Parma's Graziano Pelle scores the first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Ita... Parma's Graziano Pelle scores the first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Parma's Graziano Pelle celebrates after scoring the first goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini st... Parma's Graziano Pelle celebrates after scoring the first goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates after scoring a goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium... Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates after scoring a goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, center left, scores a goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in P... Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, center left, scores a goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the ... Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the ... Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored twice to help Genoa come from behind and win at fellow struggler Parma 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Graziano Pellè scored a spectacular opener but Scamacca was brought on at halftime and turned the match around.

Genoa moved nine points above the drop zone while Parma remained four points from safety.

Parma ended a 17-match winless run last weekend by surprising Roma 2-0.

It took the lead against Genoa in the 16th minute when a long ball over the top was headed down to Pellè, who controlled it on his chest before firing it in with an overhead kick.

Scamacca replaced Eldor Shomurodov at halftime and leveled four minutes later when Davide Zappacosta's cross-shot hit him and he turned it into the back of the net.

Scamacca’s first was somewhat fortuitous but his second was impressive as he fired a long-range effort into the bottom right corner in the 69th minute.

