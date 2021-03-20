Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Scamacca scores 2 as Genoa comes back to beat Parma 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 06:03
Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the ...
Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the ...
Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, center left, scores a goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in P...
Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates after scoring a goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium...
Parma's Graziano Pelle celebrates after scoring the first goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini st...
Parma's Graziano Pelle scores the first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Ita...

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the ...

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, second left, celebrates after scoring a second goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the ...

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca, center left, scores a goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in P...

Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates after scoring a goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium...

Parma's Graziano Pelle celebrates after scoring the first goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini st...

Parma's Graziano Pelle scores the first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Ita...

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored twice to help Genoa come from behind and win at fellow struggler Parma 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Graziano Pellè scored a spectacular opener but Scamacca was brought on at halftime and turned the match around.

Genoa moved nine points above the drop zone while Parma remained four points from safety.

Parma ended a 17-match winless run last weekend by surprising Roma 2-0.

It took the lead against Genoa in the 16th minute when a long ball over the top was headed down to Pellè, who controlled it on his chest before firing it in with an overhead kick.

Scamacca replaced Eldor Shomurodov at halftime and leveled four minutes later when Davide Zappacosta's cross-shot hit him and he turned it into the back of the net.

Scamacca’s first was somewhat fortuitous but his second was impressive as he fired a long-range effort into the bottom right corner in the 69th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-20 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'