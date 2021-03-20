Alexa
Yedlin scores 1st goal for Galatasaray, then gets ejected

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/20 04:59
American defender DeAndre Yedlin scored his first goal for Galatasaray, then was ejected during a 4-3 loss to visiting Caykur Rizespor on Friday night in the Turkish Super League.

The 27-year-old right back tied the score 1-1 in the 14th minute with a right-foot shot from near the penalty spot off the rebound of a free kick.

Yedlin received a yellow card for a hand ball in Caykur Rizespor’s penalty area in the 52nd when he slid to block Braian Samudio’s headed shot, leading to Milan Skoda’s penalty kick that gave the visitors a 3-2 lead.

Yedlin was given his second yellow in the 79th for shoving Konrad Michalak from behind while on a run just outside the penalty area.

Galatasaray acquired Yedlin on a transfer from Newcastle on Feb. 1. The team is second in the league, two points behind Besiktas, but has played two more games. Caykur Rizespor is in 12th place.

