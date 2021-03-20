Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nike, JPMorgan Chase fall; FedEx, Ollie's rise

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 04:17
Nike, JPMorgan Chase fall; FedEx, Ollie's rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike Inc., down $5.68 to $137.49.

The athletic shoe and apparel maker's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Chubb Ltd., down $8.90 to $159.23.

The insurer offered to buy The Hartford Financial Services Group for $23 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $3.61 to $89.62.

The retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.51 to $155.14.

Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve said it will restore some capital requirements that it suspended early in the pandemic.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.48 to $28.10.

Crude oil prices edged higher, helping lift energy stocks.

Facebook Inc., up $11.49 to $290.11.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism that Facebook can adapt to Apple's upcoming privacy update.

Visa Inc., down $13.76 to $206.90.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the financial services company over its debit card practices.

FedEx Corp., up $16.07 to $279.58.

The package delivery company’s fiscal third-quarter profit surged as online shopping demand remained strong.

Updated : 2021-03-20 05:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'