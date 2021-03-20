Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/20 03:49
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.42 to $61.42 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $1.25 to $64.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $1.94 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.20 to $1,741.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 3 cents to $26.32 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.11 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.89 Japanese yen from 109.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1909 from $1.1915.

Updated : 2021-03-20 05:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'