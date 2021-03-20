Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Falcons sign S Harris, LB Copeland to 1-year contracts

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 04:15
Falcons sign S Harris, LB Copeland to 1-year contracts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After making some painful moves to get under the salary cap, the Atlanta Falcons have landed a pair of cost-effective free agents.

The team announced the signings Friday of safety Erik Harris and linebacker Brandon Copeland to one-year contracts.

Harris fills a need at safety after starting 26 of 30 games the past two seasons for the Raiders. The Falcons cut ties with 2020 starters Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal to help deal with their salary cap issues.

Copeland, who appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020, adds depth at linebacker for Atlanta.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-20 05:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'