Bills agree to sign Allen's college teammate, TE Hollister

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 04:05
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract on Friday.

Hollister is a fourth-year NFL player, who spent the past two seasons in Seattle. In Buffalo, he is reunited with quarterback Josh Allen after the two played together at Wyoming.

The 27-year-old combined for 66 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns in 27 games over his past two seasons in Seattle. He broke into the NFL in 2017 as a rookie free agent with New England, where he was used in a limited role over two years.

Hollister has an opportunity to fill an unsettled spot in Buffalo after the Bills elected against re-signing Tyler Kroft and traded Lee Smith to Atlanta.

The Bills have starter Dawson Knox returning, while Tommy Sweeney is expected back after missing most of last season with an inflamed heart after testing positive for COVID-19.

Updated : 2021-03-20 05:32 GMT+08:00

