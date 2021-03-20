Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: NHL pauses Bruins after 4 players go in protocol

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/20 02:54
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts after New York Islanders' Brock Nelson scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts after New York Islanders' Brock Nelson scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NHL has paused the Boston Bruins after four more players entered the league’s COVID protocol.

Bruins games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday against the New York Islanders were postponed and team facilities closed until at least Wednesday. They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

The Bruins game Tuesday was scheduled to be the first in Massachusetts with fans back — at a limited capacity of 12%.

The pause provides the Sabres a three-day break before they play at the New York Rangers on Monday. It’s Buffalo’s longest rest since the team’s schedule was paused for two weeks in early February.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-20 05:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'