BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 03:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2506 Down 46
May 2542 2542 2465 2493 Down 49
Jul 2550 2550 2482 2506 Down 46
Sep 2546 2546 2478 2504 Down 42
Dec 2525 2528 2474 2499 Down 41
Mar 2513 2517 2465 2492 Down 38
May 2509 2510 2467 2491 Down 37
Jul 2495 2495 2470 2492 Down 38
Sep 2471 2493 2471 2493 Down 39
Dec 2500 2500 2496 2496 Down 39

Updated : 2021-03-20 05:30 GMT+08:00

