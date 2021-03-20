BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2506
|Down
|46
|May
|2542
|2542
|2465
|2493
|Down
|49
|Jul
|2550
|2550
|2482
|2506
|Down
|46
|Sep
|2546
|2546
|2478
|2504
|Down
|42
|Dec
|2525
|2528
|2474
|2499
|Down
|41
|Mar
|2513
|2517
|2465
|2492
|Down
|38
|May
|2509
|2510
|2467
|2491
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2495
|2495
|2470
|2492
|Down
|38
|Sep
|2471
|2493
|2471
|2493
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2500
|2500
|2496
|2496
|Down
|39