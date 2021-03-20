Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Top seed out as Russian players fill St Petersburg semis

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 02:16
Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...
Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia returns the ball to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...
Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...
Jaqueline Cristian of Romania reacts during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in St....
Jaqueline Cristian of Romania returns the ball to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match i...
Jaqueline Cristian of Romania returns the ball to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match i...
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in St....

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia returns the ball to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match...

Jaqueline Cristian of Romania reacts during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in St....

Jaqueline Cristian of Romania returns the ball to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match i...

Jaqueline Cristian of Romania returns the ball to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match i...

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in St....

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Margarita Gasparyan upset the top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5 on Friday, when Russian players filled the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The 126th-ranked Gasparyan saved three of the six break points she faced and broke Alexandrova six times for a last-four clash with Vera Zvonareva.

Zvonareva dispatched qualifier Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-1.

The fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied to beat the only non-Russian in the quarterfinals, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, and will next face Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina also had to fight hard, coming back to beat Veronika Kudermetova 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the last quarterfinal.

It was the first time Russia had seven players in the quarterfinals of a tournament. The WTA Tour said the last time seven players from one country reached the last eight of a tour-level event was in 1993, when seven Americans were in the Oakland quarterfinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-20 03:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'