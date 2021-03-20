Alexa
Hend, Samooja share lead at Kenya Open

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 01:10
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Scott Hend and Kalle Samooja shared a one-shot lead on Friday after two rounds of the European Tour's Kenya Open.

Hend shot the joint best round of the day with a 7-under 64 to move 11 under overall. The Australian had eight birdies and only one bogey, which came on the last hole.

Finland's Samooja, who was tied for second overnight, carded a 66.

The two men lead from a three-way tie for third made up of Connor Syme (67), Dean Burmester (64) and Richie Ramsay (65).

First-round leader Benjamin Hebert struggled at Karen Country Club in Nairobi with a 1-over 72. That dropped him out of the top 10.

Updated : 2021-03-20 02:26 GMT+08:00

