Albania: Spectators banned from WC qualifier with England

By Associated Press
2021/03/20 00:18
Albania: Spectators banned from WC qualifier with England

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania soccer officials say their request for a limited number of spectators at the World Cup qualifier with England this month was turned down by the health ministry.

The Albania Football Association asked, in line with UEFA rules, to fill 30% of the seats, or about 6,500 people at the National Arena in Tirana for the March 28 qualifier.

But the ministry replied on Friday that daily cases of the coronavirus were rising. There have been no spectators at football matches in Albania for months, and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.

Albania is in Group I of European qualifying with England, Poland, Hungary, Andorra, and San Marino.

Updated : 2021-03-20 02:26 GMT+08:00

