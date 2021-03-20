Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Browns re-signing K Cody Parkey after solid 2020 season

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/20 00:12
FILE - Cleveland Browns place kicker Cody Parkey (2) celebrates after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional round fo...

FILE - Cleveland Browns place kicker Cody Parkey (2) celebrates after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional round fo...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cody Parkey was steady and mostly straight kicking for the Browns last season. They're going to see if he can do it again.

Parkey agreed to re-sign for 2021 with Cleveland on Friday, returning to the team after beginning last season on the practice squad. The 29-year-old took over after the Browns released Austin Siebert following a missed field goal and extra point in the opener at Baltimore.

The 29-year-old Parkey is perhaps best known for missing a field-goal attempt for Chicago in an NFC wild-card game after the 2018 season that was partially blocked before it hit one upright and the crossbar in the final seconds.

Parkey didn't have any major issues for the Browns in 2020, making 19 of 22 attempts and going 3 of 3 and making all eight extra points in playoff games against Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Parkey was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season for Philadelphia and spent two seasons with the Eagles. He's also been with Miami, Chicago and Tennessee. He kicked for Cleveland in 2016, making 20 of 25 field goals in 14 games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-20 02:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'